DIA reveal moving version of 'Hug U' dance practice

DIA have revealed the moving version of their "Hug U" dance practice.



The dance practice video above features the DIA members in casual wear and a moving camera as they go over the choreography for their latest track. "Hug U" is the title song of the girl group's sixth mini album 'Flower 4 Seasons', and Eunice, Jueun, Huihyeon, Yebin, and Eunchae are promoting the track without Jung Chae Yeon and Somyi.



Watch DIA's choreography practice above and their "Hug U" MV here if you missed it.



