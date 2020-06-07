Cosmic Girls gives fans taste of 'Neverland' mini album with highlight medley

Cosmic Girls are getting closer to the release of their new mini album 'Neverland'!

On June 7 KST, the Starship Entertainment girl group unveiled the highlight medley teaser for their new album. According to the teaser video, 'Neverland' features six new songs from the group, including title track "Butterfly," "Hola," "Pantomime," "Where You Are," "Tra-la," and "Our Garden," which was partially written and composed by members Seola and Exy.

Meanwhile, 'Neverland' is set for release on June 9.

Check out the highlight medley above!