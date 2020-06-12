Park Seo Joon shares a gym selca while preparing for his next role as a soccer player

On June 12, actor Park Seo Joon greeted fans with a new gym selca!

The star showed off his bulky arms in a simple sleeveless tee and wrote, "In the process of becoming soccer player Yoon Hong Dae."







As previously reported, Park Seo Joon's next role will be the role of a professional soccer player, in director Lee Byung Hun's film 'Dream'. Park Seo Joon is expected to star alongside IU, Lee Hyun Woo, and more. The production will be premiering some time in early 2021.



Are you ready to see Park Seo Joon in a new role, or do you still miss Park Sae Roi?