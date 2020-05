Rookie girl group Woo!ah! would like to introduce you to their 4th member, Songyee!

In her individual debut teaser images below, Songyee rocks a spunky look in both dark and light tone hair styles, following up with a more edgy teaser film accentuating her side profile, above.

Meanwhile, new 6-member girl group Woo!ah! is set to debut this coming May 13 at 6 PM KST with their 1st single album, 'Exclamation'. Keep an eye out for more of the Woo!ah! members' teasers, coming soon!