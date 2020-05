B.A.P's Moon Jongup is making his solo debut very soon this week, with the release of his 1st single album 'Headache'!

In the 2nd MV teaser for his upcoming debut title track, also called "Headache", Jongup shows a little of his romantic side opposite a female lead. Meanwhile, "Headache" is an upbeat, funk pop genre showcasing Jongup's groovy vocals.

The full MV for "Headache", as well as Jongup's 1st single album, will be out this May 7!