NU'EST's Aron has turned into a black thief in his 4th individual 'The Nocturne' concept photo.

Unlike the pure, elegant version 4 concept photos of his fellow group members Baekho and Ren, Aron can be seen in a much different mood, surrounded by shadows and inspecting a mirror.

Meanwhile, NU'EST's full return with their 8th mini album 'The Nocturne' is set for this May 11 at 6 PM KST.