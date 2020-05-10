TXT drops first official M/V teaser for 'Can't You See Me'

14

TXT has released the first official M/V teaser for their upcoming song "Can't You See Me".

On May 11 at midnight KST, the popular idol group unveiled the first official M/V teaser for "Can't You See Me" via the group's social media accounts. In the teaser, members emotionally gaze at the camera taking turns while the song, an emotional acoustic rock ballad, is being played in the background. 

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for TXT's comeback on May 18th! Are you ready for their comeback?

Kirsty_Louise 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

I’m so excited for this comeback. I can’t wait to hear this song, I’m really intrigued by this teaser.

Anpanromane 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

I'm really excited about it, it sounds emotional and the first glimpses of the MV looks interesting and pretty.

Share

