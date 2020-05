TWICE's Sana has turned into a beautiful fairytale princess in her individual concept film!

The fourth member up after Tzuyu's teasers yesterday, Sana melted fans' hearts with her stunning visuals. Stay tuned for Sana's individual teaser image up next!

TWICE's first comeback of 2020 with their 9th mini-album 'More & More' is set to release on June 1 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited about their comeback?