A popular male idol's past offensive comments resurface and spark debate online

A post on a popular online community recently garnered wide attention for exposing a popular idol's problematic remarks in the past.



Social media apps like ASK.fm allows users to post anonymous questions to the account holder, and anyone with the link can see the answers the account holder has made. The original poster posted screenshots of the AMA answers the idol has made in the past, which is shown below.

The first question in the below image reads "What's your secret to always staying motivated?". He answered, "Because I have libido". The rest of the translation is as follows:

"What if the person I like is taken" "Take him/her '_' "

"What kind of exotic pet would you like to keep if you could?" "Foreign women lol"

"What pet do you want to own?" "Women lol"

"I'm only 158cm tall. Should I kms" "If you are a man, yes kys"

"What does your ideal person look like?" "Big eyes, no bangs, shoulder-length hair, shorter than me, and has a bleak future ahead."

"Ugh I recently gained so much fat on my legs... how do I lose it fast" "Workout in bed with me"

The majority of netizens say they were appalled by many offensive remarks this idol has made in the past and surprised that he is still promoting as a popular boy group, while others are suspecting the authenticity of this information.

What do you think?