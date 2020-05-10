Rocket Punch's Yunkyoung covers Joy's 'Your Days' in the latest installment of Woollim Entertainment's 'The LIVE' series

Rocket Punch's Yunkyoung covered Joy's "Your Days".

The song is originally by J.Rabbit, but it was remade by Joy as the OST song to her drama "The Liar and His Lover". It was well-loved for its soft melody and lovely lyrics. Yunkyoung covered it as the latest participant of Woollim Entertainment's 'The LIVE' project.

'The LIVE' project features a different Woollim Entertainment artist every week. The artists cover a song that is special to them, and a video is released at 9PM KST every Saturday. Check it out above.