Police disclose identity of suspected serial killer as Choi Shin Jong

Police have disclosed the identity of suspected serial killer Choi Shin Jong.



The identity of suspects in South Korea is usually not disclosed to the public before being found guilty, but on May 21, police decided to reveal the identity of the 31-year-old man who murdered 2 women from Jeonju and Busan as Choi Shin Jong. The suspect is known to be a former wrestler with a wife and one child.



According to the North Jeolla Provincial Police Agency, Choi admitted to killing two women on April 14 and 18. One victim is said to be a 34-year-old acquaintance of his wife. She went missing on April 14 in Jeonju, North Jeolla, and her body was found 9 days later near a river with evidence of rape and strangulation. Choi also stole jewelry from the victim's body to gift to his wife and withdrew 480,000 Won ($385 USD) from the victim's bank account.



The second victim, a 29-year-old woman visiting Jeonju from Busan, was found dead near an orchard in the same manner. When asked why he killed the women, Choi Shin Jong responded they made him "feel bad."



When Choi Shin Jong was under investigation, police also found he was linked to even more women who have gone missing. It's speculated he contacted victims through a chat application before he went on to rape and murder them. However, the investigation is still ongoing.