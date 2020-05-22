Wonder Girls' Sun cheers on Yubin's 'ME TIME' comeback

Sun showed support for former Wonder Girls groupmate Yubin's latest comeback.



Yubin made her first comeback under her self-established label rrr Entertainment with her title song "Yaya" yesterday, and Sun showed her support on Instagram. On May 22, Sun posted on Instagram, "rrr Entertainment CEO. How can you be this cute, sexy, and cool??? #Congratulations unni #yaya #getting into it!!!"

She also shared screencaps of Yubin performing her new track on 'M! Countdown'.



Have you heard Yubin's "Yaya" yet?



