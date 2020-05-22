Watch A.C.E's 'Homecert' 3rd debut anniversary concert Live!

A.C.E are holding their live streaming show 'Homecert' in celebration of their third anniversary!



May 23 marks 3 years since A.C.E debuted with "Cactus", and they're holding an online concert for fans all around the world. Because they couldn't greet fans with a concert in person, A.C.E decided to broadcast their 'Homecert' to share the special moment with them instead.



A.C.E will not only be talking to fans, but they'll be performing acoustic versions of their tracks that don't have choreography.



Watch A.C.E's 'Homecert' above.