Watch A.C.E's 'Homecert' 3rd debut anniversary concert Live!

A.C.E are holding their live streaming show 'Homecert' in celebration of their third anniversary!

May 23 marks 3 years since A.C.E debuted with "Cactus", and they're holding an online concert for fans all around the world. Because they couldn't greet fans with a concert in person, A.C.E decided to broadcast their 'Homecert' to share the special moment with them instead. 

A.C.E will not only be talking to fans, but they'll be performing acoustic versions of their tracks that don't have choreography.

Watch A.C.E's 'Homecert' above.

  1. A.C.E
  2. HOMECERT
sun1e-180 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm ready! Chan posting on Twitter reading our thirst comments lol.

Share

quark123953,724 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm waiting for it to start. I love that this is happening at a decent hour during my timezone. I'm not half asleep! Stan A.C.E. for a fuller life!

Share

