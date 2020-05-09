8

Ong Seong Wu & Baek Ji Young drop a live clip teaser for their upcoming duet 'Didn't Say Anything'

Ong Seong Wu and Baek Ji Young have unveiled a powerful live clip teaser for their upcoming collaboration duet, "Didn't Say Anything"!

The two unexpected singers will be bringing listeners an emotional, traditional ballad genre single this coming May 12 at 6 PM KST. "Didn't Say Anything" depicts the struggles of lovers overcoming a breakup with realistic, relatable lyrics, topped with Ong Seong Wu and Baek Ji Young's explosive vocals. 

Listen to the duet's live clip teaser above, while you wait for the full single release!

impressive vocals👏👏indeed baek ji young the OST queen and also ong seongwu too, the high notes were amazing

