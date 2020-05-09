Netizens share middle school & high school classmate tales of Oh My Girl members

If you've ever wondered what Oh My Girl members Jiho, Hyojung, and YooA were like during their school days before debuting as idols, here are some small stories shared by their fellow classmates or acquaintances, below!



Jiho:

"I'm a middle school classmate of Jiho; I didn't realize she debuted. She was known for being pretty in school. There were some kids who said, 'Even if she's considered pretty at our school, if she appears on TV she'll probably just look like another fish in the sea', but I see her on TV and she's just as pretty as ever. Of course everyone knows this, but she definitely wasn't affiliated with any bad groups. She was known for having appeared in a movie in elementary school. She danced during the school festival, and she seemed like she had a lot of talent. She was nice and just hung out quietly with some of her close friends. She did sleep a lot during class keke. She didn't seem interested in grades. It wasn't like she was going to make a living with good grades anyway. She was still nice. I'm glad she's doing well now, I hope she becomes more well-known."



YooA:

"I went to the same school as YooA and we took our midterms in the same room kekekeke. I didn't know she was a well-known trainee back then, and I saw that she filled out her answer sheet in like 5 minutes and just outright went to sleep. I was like, 'I better not turn out like her' but actually, she was doing it right kekekekekeke. Her face was super small even in high school, I remember that clearly."



Hyojung:

"During class our teacher was like, 'Do you want to hear a story about Oh My Girl's Hyojung unnie?' kekekekekeke. Wow, she's an alum of our school kekekekeke. The teacher said that [Hyojung] tried to ask to be excused from late study session, but when the teacher said no [Hyojung] was like 'I guess it can't be helped' and went to her desk and cried kekekekeke."

Have you heard any storied about other K-Pop idols during their pre-debut school days?