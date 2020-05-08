Mnet unveils mysterious teaser for 'I-Land', in collaboration with Weverse

Mnet has unveiled a mysterious teaser film for new content coming this June, simply titled 'I-Land'.

What immediately caught the attention of many fans was that the upcoming 'I-Land' project is a collaboration with Big Hit Entertainment's fan community platform, Weverse. The project is also sponsored by lifestyle and sportswear brand 'Goal Studio'.

Some fans asked if the upcoming project might be related to TOMORROW x TOGETHER's comeback, while others guessed that it might have to do with Belift - a creative agency formed by Big Hit Entertainment in partnership with CJ ENM to produce a new global boy group.

Stay tuned for updates on Mnet's 'I-Land'.