DKB makes first comeback with bright yet emotional 'Still' MV

DKB is officially back!

On May 25 KST, the Brave Entertainment rookie group released their 2nd mini album 'Love,' featuring the title track "Still." The song deals with the theme of a painful love, with the music video's three-part choreography emphasizing the emotions felt in such a situation.





"Still" was written and composed by the DKB members, and also includes the production credits of MABOOS, Red Cookie, and the Brave Brothers. According to the agency, the members' involvement in creating the single added even more sincerity to the message they wanted to send to their fans.

Meanwhile, DKB debuted on February 3 with the single "Sorry Mama," making this their very first comeback.

Check out the music video for "Still" above!



