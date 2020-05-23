KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa & Bohyung) face each other in 'Scandalous' MV

KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa and Bohyung) have dropped their music video for "Scandalous"!



In the MV, the two former SPICA groupmates go head to head in a vocal battle as their avatars fight until the end. KEEMBO's latest single "Scandalous" is a nu disco-style pop dance song with funky guitar and bass as well as strings, and the lyrics are about someone who wants everything in life to be dramatic, who wants to be cruel yet memorable, and who wants a breakup to be passionate.



Watch KEEMBO's "Scandalous" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!



