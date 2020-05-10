Bolbbalgan4 continues comeback countdown with short film for 'Counseling'

Bolbbalgan4 is getting closer to their comeback!

On May 10 KST, their agency Shofar Music unveiled a short film teaser for "Counseling," one of the tracks included on their upcoming album 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen.' In the clip, Ahn Ji Young looks stunning in a number of close-up shorts, with the camera soon revealing that she is singing to another version of herself.

Meanwhile, 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen' is set for release on May 13 and features the title tracks "Hug" and "Leo."

Check out the short film above!