16

24

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Bolbbalgan4 continues comeback countdown with short film for 'Counseling'

AKP STAFF

Bolbbalgan4 is getting closer to their comeback!

On May 10 KST, their agency Shofar Music unveiled a short film teaser for "Counseling," one of the tracks included on their upcoming album 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen.' In the clip, Ahn Ji Young looks stunning in a number of close-up shorts, with the camera soon revealing that she is singing to another version of herself.

Meanwhile, 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen' is set for release on May 13 and features the title tracks "Hug" and "Leo."

Check out the short film above!

  1. Bolbbalgan4
1 1,827 Share 40% Upvoted

-1

jpopkings-4,413 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

Her face is soooo wide. A trash who backstab her partner. Now she's stealing all her songs

Share
Ailee, Cheetah, Yeeun, Hyoyeon, Jiwoo, Sleeq, Park Ji Min
'Good Girl' - judges panel reaction teaser
2 hours ago   0   431
Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
19 hours ago   45   20,786
Roy Kim
Roy Kim to enlist to the marines this year
9 hours ago   13   8,597

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND