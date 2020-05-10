5

Posted by danisurst

Oh My Girl wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from ASTRO, Natty, GWSN, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Natty made her solo debut with "NineTeen," Jongup made his solo debut with "Headache," ASTRO came back with "Knock," 2Z returned with "Doctor," and FANATICS returned with "Vavi Girl."

As for the winner, the nominees were A Pink's "Dumhdurum," Oh My Girl's "Nonstop," and Kim Chung Ha's "Stay Tonight." In the end, Oh My Girl won with their single "Nonstop."

Other performers were GWSN, Kim Ho Joong, Park Gang Seong x Rue, H&D, April, MCND, Kanto, CRAVITY, and TOO.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

DEBUT: Natty

DEBUT: Jongup

COMEBACK: ASTRO

GWSN

Oh My Girl

April

Congratulations babies!

