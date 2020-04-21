'Sixteen's Natty launches official SNS platforms + reveals logo for her solo debut next month

Beloved former 'Sixteen' contestant Natty has launched all of her official SNS platforms, including Twitter (@NToffcl_twt), Facebook (@NToffcl.fb), Instagram, YouTube, V Live, and TikTok!
In addition to launching all of the above SNS platforms, Natty has now also released a motion film for her official solo artist logo, inspired by the letters 'N' and 'T' from her name.
Natty will finally be making her solo artist debut this coming May 7 at 6 PM KST with her 1st single, after recently signing with Swing Entertainment. Check out Natty's motion logo below, and make sure to follow each of her SNS accounts!
