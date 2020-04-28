SF9's Rowoon compliments Red Velvet Wendy's voice acting + Irene, Joy, and Seulgi demonstrate their 'Trolls' laughs

In light of the premiere of animated film 'Trolls: World Tour' in Korea, the film's main Korean dubbing cast including SF9's Rowoon, Red Velvet's Irene, Joy, and Seulgi held an interview with 'Piki Movie'!

First, the Red Velvet members shared their thoughts on being featured as characters in the global animated franchise, 'Trolls'. Joy said, "It sort of felt a little bit like we were making our debut in Hollywood. In the movie, the Trolls dance in perfect synchronization to our song 'Russian Roulette'. It was so cute and fun." Irene added, "The 5 members were created into Troll characters based on 5 representative colors, and I was very proud of Red Velvet to see that."

Next, SF9's Rowoon talked about his first time dubbing for an animated production. He revealed, "It was actually hard to match the breath of the character. So I had to listen to what Wendy-sunbaenim recorded first, and followed her. She was really good."

In addition, Rowoon personally demonstrated some of the sound effects he made while recording for his character Branch, followed by Irene, Joy, and Seulgi also demonstrating their Troll-version laughs!

