2

0

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

TXT drops surprise dance practice for 'Can't We Just Leave the Monster Alive'

AKP STAFF

TXT has another new choreography video for fans!

On April 12 KST, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the dance practice video for the song "Can't We Just Leave the Monster Alive," a track featured on their 1st full-length album 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC.' 


In the video, the members are seen in their usual practice room, dressed in warm trendy fashion that gives them an adorably preppy boyfriend look. The dance performance of the song ends with each member making a synced pose for the camera, staring ahead with a confident charisma.

Meanwhile, 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC' was released on October 21, 2019 and includes the singles "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" and "Angel or Devil."

Check out the dance practice above!

  1. TXT
0 242 Share 100% Upvoted
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
1 day ago   106   114,485

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND