TXT drops surprise dance practice for 'Can't We Just Leave the Monster Alive'

TXT has another new choreography video for fans!

On April 12 KST, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the dance practice video for the song "Can't We Just Leave the Monster Alive," a track featured on their 1st full-length album 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC.'





In the video, the members are seen in their usual practice room, dressed in warm trendy fashion that gives them an adorably preppy boyfriend look. The dance performance of the song ends with each member making a synced pose for the camera, staring ahead with a confident charisma.

Meanwhile, 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC' was released on October 21, 2019 and includes the singles "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" and "Angel or Devil."

Check out the dance practice above!