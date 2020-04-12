Super Junior's Kyuhyun shows support for TVXQ's Changmin at 'Inkigayo'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun showed support for TVXQ's Changmin at the backstage of SBS' 'Inkigayo'.



On April 12, Kyuhyun shared two pictures including the photo above on his Instagram along with the caption, "You're the man...being pampered by 9 people". Kyuhyun also added a hashtag to note the picture was taken at 4 AM. Changmin replied to the post, "It's because I need a lot of touch-ups. I'm grateful.", thanking the staffs for their hard work early in the morning.





You can check out Changmin's sleek and powerful performance here.