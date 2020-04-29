Test your compatibility with BTS's j-hope in his individual 'A vs. B test with 'KB Liiv M'!

'KB Liiv M' by 'KB Kookmin Bank' has released its next 'A vs. B' test clip, featuring BTS's j-hope!

Currently active as endorsement models for 'KB Kookmin Bank's 'Liiv M' service, each of the BTS members have been testing their compatibility with fans in the individual 'A vs. B' tests. So far, 'KB Liiv M' has released 'A vs. B' tests by SUGA, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, and now j-hope, leaving V as the last member!

Each member answers the same set of questions: "Amusement park vs. Zoo", "Self-guided Travel vs. Travel package", "Guitar sounds vs. Piano sounds", "Suits vs. Casual outfits", "Indoors vs. Outdoors", "Dance vs. Ballad", "Sunny day vs. Rainy day", "Exercise vs. Rest", "Morning vs. Night", and "Composing vs. Writing lyrics". See what choices j-hope went with in his individual test above, and if you missed Jin's test from this past weekend, find it below!

