SF9' Rowoon and Cherry Bullet's Jiwon have partnered up as 'Yogurt Boy' and 'Mango Girl'!

Recently announced as the newest main endorsement model for milk tea brand 'Gongcha' in 2020, SF9's Rowoon is going for a fun and comical image for his first set of CFs for the brand's spring season favorite flavor, 'Mango Yogurt'!

Watch Rowoon and Jiwon's cute and energetic antics in their 'Dance' version CF above, and their 'Fight' version CF below!