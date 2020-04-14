3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

TS Ent. executive Park Sang Hyun + 2 others forwarded to prosecution for alleged mistreatment of former TRCNG members

According to media reports on April 14, the Seoul Central District Police recently decided to forward 3 accused individuals including TS Entertainment executive Park Sang Hyun and 2 other TS employees to prosecution, for alleged mistreatment of minors. 

Previously back in November of 2019, former TRCNG members Wooyeop and Taeseon pressed charges against TS Entertainment's Park Sang Hyun and others for multiple accounts of abuse, mistreatment, and violence. Wooyeop and Taeseon as well as their parents claimed that TS Entertainment provided TRCNG with extremely poor living conditions and failed to provide basic necessities to the group members. Furthermore, the two former members revealed Kakao Talk messages of TS employees verbally cursing at the TRCNG members, and also accused the employees of violent punishments, forced labor, etc. At the same time, the two members ended their exclusive contracts with TSE and departed from TRCNG. 

Then, last week on April 10, after approximately 2 months of investigations, Seoul police forwarded Park Sang Hyun and other TS employees to prosecution with the conclusion to indict all three individuals. Prosecution will be taking over the case for additional evaluation. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

