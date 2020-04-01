Seo Taiji lands at #1 on list of most shocking idol marriages on 'TMI News'

Seo Taiji landed at #1 on the list of the most shocking idol marriages on 'TMI News'.



On the April 1st episode of 'TMI News', the legendary singer known as the "President of Culture" topped the list of marriages that most shocked the public. In 2011, the news of his secret marriage and divorce to actress Lee Ji Ah rocked headlines. It was discovered he had secretly married Lee Ji Ah in 1997 and divorced her in 2006, and the story was broken by Sports Seoul more than a decade later to the disbelief of fans. He later married actress Lee Eun Sung in 2013.



Other marriages that made the list are Moon Hee Jun and Soyul, Rain and Kim Tae Hee, Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon, Wonder Girls' Sunye, Jang Bum Joon, and F.T. Island's Minhwan and Yulhee.



