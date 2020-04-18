Pentagon's Jinho & Bibi reveal sweet ballad 'Tonight' for 'Big Picture House' OST

Pentagon's Jinho and Bibi are the voices behind "Tonight" for the 'Big Picture House' OST.



The music video above features Jinho and Bibi singing the sweet ballad in the studio along with romantic scenes between Nam Ga Young (played by Yuna) and Gong Sung Woo (Kim Jae Hyun). "Tonight" is about recognizing you have feelings for someone and expressing yourself to them.



Watch Jinho and Bibi's "Tonight" MV above! Have you been watching 'Big Picture House'?

