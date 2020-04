Oh My Girl's YooA has dropped the night version of her recent dance cover.

On April 6 KST, the main dancer delivered her dance cover of Harry Styles's "Light Up" shot during the night. Dancing away on the rooftop, YooA mesmerizes viewers with her smooth choreography gestures. A few days ago, she released the original day version of the cover below, which has already surpassed 150k views on YouTube.

Check out the videos! What do you think of YooA's dance?