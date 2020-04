NU'EST's newest trailer for their eight mini-album 'The Nocturne' looks like it was made for a movie!

The abstract yet elegant piece of cinematography is filled with beautiful and surreal imagery that leaves fans intrigued about the group's newest concept. Although the concept is abstract, fans are expressing their excitement to see more of the group's work.

Check out the trailer above and stay tuned for NU'EST's comeback on May 11th.