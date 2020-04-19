20

Music Video
Posted by danisurst

Kanto teams up with Bumkey for fun wild western-themed MV for 'Favorite'

Kanto is back with a new single!


On April 19 KST, the Brand New Music rapper unveiled the music video for "Favorite," which also features labelmate and R&B singer Bumkey.


In the western-themed music video, Kanto plays the role of a cowboy with rap talent who has a crush on one of the ladies who frequent his local saloon Troy Bar, which is run by a character played by Bumkey. With Bumkey's help, he comes up with a plan to win over her heart, planning a special performance at Troy Bar to impress her. The fun storyline complements the single's upbeat love song theme.

Check out the music video for "Favorite" above!

  1. Bumkey
  2. Kanto
hani31128
1 day ago
Finally, he's getting some attention! 😄

