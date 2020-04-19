Kanto teams up with Bumkey for fun wild western-themed MV for 'Favorite'

Kanto is back with a new single!





On April 19 KST, the Brand New Music rapper unveiled the music video for "Favorite," which also features labelmate and R&B singer Bumkey.





In the western-themed music video, Kanto plays the role of a cowboy with rap talent who has a crush on one of the ladies who frequent his local saloon Troy Bar, which is run by a character played by Bumkey. With Bumkey's help, he comes up with a plan to win over her heart, planning a special performance at Troy Bar to impress her. The fun storyline complements the single's upbeat love song theme.

Check out the music video for "Favorite" above!