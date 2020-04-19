3

HA:TFELT tells the story of a 'blue bee' in 2nd book trailer for '1719' comeback

HA:TFELT (Yenny) has unveiled her 2nd 'Book Trailer' teaser video for first solo album '1719 - About the Times that Were Locked Away'!

Similar to the first trailer, the full animated 'Book Trailer 2' teaser features HA:FELT's vocals and drawings depicting the flight of a blue bird. As previously reported, she will also be releasing a limited-edition storybook with the album, which includes photos, doodles, and her favorite sayings. Only 1,719 copies will be printed.

Meanwhile, HA:TFELT's '1719' album drops on April 23.

Check out the teaser above!

