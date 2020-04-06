Kang Daniel names the three body parts he is proudest of in new 'Tingle Interview' ASMR video

Kang Daniel is continuing to promote his new album 'Cyan'!

On April 6 KST, Mnet's M2 YouTube channel unveiled an interview where the idol whispers the answers to a number of questions in an ASMR microphone as part of their ongoing 'Tingle Interview' corner.





During the interview, he is asked to name three parts of his body he thinks are the most appealing. He names the mole by his eye, his big bones that make him appear muscular more easily, and his thick hair, which he adorably thanks his parents for.

Meanwhile, M2 has also released a number of other ASMR videos featuring Daniel, including a 'What's In My Bag?' segment from April 4.

