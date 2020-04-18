Golden Child's Y, Seungmin & Joochan sing 'Love Shaker' for 'Best Mistake 2' OST

Golden Child's Y, Seungmin, and Joochan are the voices behind "Love Shaker" for the 'Best Mistake 2' OST.



In the MV, the Golden Child trio record the sweet upbeat song in the studio, and viewers get to watch all the dramatic and romantic scenes from the school drama. "Love Shaker" is described as "a song that makes you feel like you're in love just by listening to it. If that 'clear and cool' feeling could be a song."



Listen to Y, Seungmin, and Joochan's "Love Shaker" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below! Have you been watching 'Best Mistake 2'?