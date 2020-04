NU'EST is beginning their comeback countdown!

On April 19 KST, the Pledis Entertainment group unveiled a website dedicated to their latest comeback. The website currently shows an hourglass animation and the name of the upcoming album, 'The Nocturnal.' Later, fans will be able to check back for a variety of content leading up to the album's release.

Meanwhile, 'The Nocturnal' is slated for release on May 11.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!