Oh My Girl's Arin is too precious for words in 'BYC's spring/summer collection making film

Casual lifestyle fashion brand 'BYC' has released a celebratory making film featuring their new 2020 endorsement model Oh My Girl's Arin, in light of Oh My Girl topping various music charts with their comeback title track "Nonstop"!

In the precious making film, Arin is the definition of lovely in every style ranging from cute office looks to sporty exercise styles, comfy home-wear, simple daily outfits, and so much more! The idol also shows a bright smile while showcasing 'BYC's elegant spring/summer collection women's underwear items, making fans' hearts flutter "Nonstop"!

Check out Arin x 'BYC's first making film video, above!