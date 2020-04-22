Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang reveals making teaser film for his 1st photobook 'As Promised'

Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang has released a sunny, heartwarming making teaser film for his upcoming 1st photobook, 'As Promised'.

In his photobook making film above, Lee Eun Sang makes fans smile with a bright smile of his own, bringing bundles of happiness with his shining presence. Those who have been waiting patiently for Lee Eun Sang's return to promotions after X1's disbandment will want to hurry and pre-order 'As Promised', once the pre-orders open from May 1 until May 17.

Stay tuned for even more updates on Lee Eun Sang's future activities!