Lee Min Ho announced as new endorsement model for 'Dominos Pizza' in Korea

Actor Lee Min Ho of SBS's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' has been announced as the brand new endorsement model of 'Dominos Pizza' in Korea!

The pizza brand decided to select Lee Min Ho's as their new model as they determined that his title as one of the representative actors of Korea fit well with 'Dominos Pizza's aim to use only the most high-quality ingredients in their products.

'Dominos Pizza' will be aiming to appeal to a wider range of customers in their twenties and thirties with Lee Min Ho as their new spokesperson. Are you watching his ongoing SBS drama series, 'The King: Eternal Monarch'?

