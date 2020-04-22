2

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Lee Min Ho announced as new endorsement model for 'Dominos Pizza' in Korea

AKP STAFF

Actor Lee Min Ho of SBS's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' has been announced as the brand new endorsement model of 'Dominos Pizza' in Korea!

The pizza brand decided to select Lee Min Ho's as their new model as they determined that his title as one of the representative actors of Korea fit well with 'Dominos Pizza's aim to use only the most high-quality ingredients in their products. 

'Dominos Pizza' will be aiming to appeal to a wider range of customers in their twenties and thirties with Lee Min Ho as their new spokesperson. Are you watching his ongoing SBS drama series, 'The King: Eternal Monarch'?

  1. Lee Min Ho
0 981 Share 33% Upvoted
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK featured on Lady Gaga's upcoming album
14 hours ago   74   31,077

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND