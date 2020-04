FANATICS member Sika's comeback teaser video has been revealed!

The video, teasing the group's upcoming single "Vavi Girl," was released on April 15 KST and features Sika in a fun, retro dollhouse setting, complete with her very own Barbie doll box! The clip ends with a close-up of her playfully posing for the camera.

Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned for the FANATICS comeback!