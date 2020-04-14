7

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SF9's Taeyang drops performance video for A$AP Rocky's 'Fukk Sleep'

AKP STAFF

SF9's Taeyang has dropped a performance video for A$AP Rocky's "Fukk Sleep".

Taeyang himself directed and produced the dramatic performance video that features him against an unfinished building. In black and a leather jacket, the SF9 member and main dancer of the group goes through his dynamic choreography for A$AP Rocky's 2018 track "Fukk Sleep".

Watch Taeyang's performance video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!


  1. SF9
  2. Taeyang
  3. FUKK SLEEP
2 664 Share 88% Upvoted

2

yugyeomgot7137 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

yoo taeyang yes

Share

0

dmalpieri88 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Well done Taeyang

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CRAVITY
CRAVITY 'Break All the Rules' in debut MV
1 hour ago   1   1,569
ASTRO, Moonbin
ASTRO to make a comeback with all 6-members
10 hours ago   7   17,497
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
3 days ago   121   138,317

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND