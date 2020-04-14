SF9's Taeyang drops performance video for A$AP Rocky's 'Fukk Sleep'

SF9's Taeyang has dropped a performance video for A$AP Rocky's "Fukk Sleep".
Taeyang himself directed and produced the dramatic performance video that features him against an unfinished building. In black and a leather jacket, the SF9 member and main dancer of the group goes through his dynamic choreography for A$AP Rocky's 2018 track "Fukk Sleep".
Watch Taeyang's performance video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
