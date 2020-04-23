BTS's RM sits down for a 'A vs. B' test with 'KB Kookmin Bank'

BTS's RM sat down with 'KB Kookmin Bank' for a round of the 'A vs. B' test, asking fans to see how many preferences they share with him!

As fans know, BTS are currently active as endorsement models for 'KB Kookmin Bank's 'Liiv M' service. As a part of their endorsement promotions, 'KB Kookmin Bank' has been releasing fun 'A vs. B' test videos of each of the members, and this week's members were Jungkook and RM!

Find out what RM prefers for questions like "Amusement park vs. Zoo", "Self-guided Travel vs. Travel package", "Guitar sounds vs. Piano sounds", "Suits vs. Casual outfits", "Indoors vs. Outdoors", "Dance vs. Ballad", "Sunny day vs. Rainy day", "Exercise vs. Rest", "Morning vs. Night", and "Composing vs. Writing lyrics"!

If you missed Jungkook's individual 'A vs. B' test revealed earlier this week, you can catch it below!