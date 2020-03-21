Yoo Jae Suk starts his musical challenge with 'Mamma Mia!' on 'Hangout with Yoo'

Yoo Jae Suk started his musical challenge with 'Mamma Mia!' on 'Hangout with Yoo'.



The March 21st episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' followed Yoo Jae Suk as he practiced his lines for the famous musical 'Mamma Mia!'. The 'Nation's MC' impressed his co-stars in the production with his sincere attitude and unexpected acting skills despite the fact that he was unsure about at himself first.



Yoo Jae Suk is taking on the role of Sam in the musical, and he's said to have practiced his lines thoroughly. He also found it difficult to stop laughing on stage, but he started rehearsals smoothly.



Check out a clip of Yoo Jae Suk's musical skills above! What do you think?