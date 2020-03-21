VERIVERY and child genius Na Ha Eun burned it up with their cover of BTS on 'Immortal Song'.



For the March 21st 'Prodigy' special, performers and child geniuses collaborated together, and VERIVERY were joined by prodigy dancer Na Ha Eun for their cover of BTS' 2016 hit "Fire". The younger dancer is known for her covers of K-pop groups and appearances in music videos, and she expressed, "The song is powerful, and as it goes on, the rhythm gets faster. There's difficulty there, but it's still fun if you dance after practicing it."



VERIVERY also said, "Whenever the song would play, the look in her eye would change. The way she focuses on stage is very professional."



However, it was genius Kim Tae Yeon and guitarist Nam Sang Il who took the final win. Watch VERIVERY and Na Ha Eun's cover above!



