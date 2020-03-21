Zico performs for 'Corner of the Room' concert on 'Hangout with Yoo'

Zico performed for the 'Corner of the Room' concert on 'Hangout with Yoo'.



On the March 21st episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Yoo Jae Suk introduced the 'Corner of the Room' concert, stating, "We've prepared a 'corner of the room concert' today because of social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We've invited musicians whose concerts were canceled because of this, so from your own room, you'll be able to enjoy a diverse array of cultural content. We've also enlisted the help of the city of Seoul, so we can perform at the Sejong Center."



Zico performed his recent hit "Any Song" and "Human" featuring Dvwn, but before getting on stage, the singer revealed, "To be honest, I was busy preparing for my concert. Because we'd been preparing for the concert for a year and a half, my team and I didn't know what to do. We gained comfort through this performance today."



Watch Zico's performance above and below!



