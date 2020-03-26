TREASURE have a savage aegyo battle in PJs on 'Treasure Map'

On this week's 'Treasure Map', rookie boy group TREASURE held a loud, energetic pajama party!

First, the boys prepared pairs of their favorite pajamas, which were then placed in boxes and shuffled! One of the members was fated to draw a pair of women's pajamas - ultimately, the unlucky draw went to member Asahi!

Next, TREASURE played fun games like 'Yaja Time' (where everyone's ages are reversed so the oldest becomes youngest and youngest becomes oldest), the 'Zombie Game', and more!

For the highlight of the night, TREASURE split into two teams for a savage aegyo battle, with a prize of pizza on the line! Matched up against some of their closest friends, the TREASURE members drew out all of their hidden aegyo to make one another laugh. Watch the full episode above!