Lead actor Jo Jung Suk of tvN's ongoing Thursday drama series 'Hospital Playlist' wants to share his melodic voice with viewers, by singing OST Part. 3!

Jo Jung Suk's OST Part. 3 for 'Hospital Playlist', titled "Aloha", is a remake of Cool's 2001 hit track. Originally a sweet, upbeat confession song, "Aloha" has been reborn as a medium-tempo pop ballad, complete with Jo Jung Suk's sugary vocals.

Catch a recap of tvN's 'Hospital Playlist' so far in Jo Jung Suk's OST MV, above!