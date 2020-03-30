'The King: Eternal Monarch' releases dramatic character + opening teasers ahead of premiere

SBS's upcoming blockbuster Fri-Sat drama series 'The King: Eternal Monarch' has unveiled a dramatic, short character teaser, as well as an epic opening sequence teaser ahead of its premiere in approximately 3 weeks.

In the character teaser above, the lead cast of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' leave a deep impression on viewers, each in their respective roles. First, male lead character Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) oozes the aura of royalty in his regal clothing, while female lead Jung Tae Eul (played by Kim Go Eun) wears a fearless expression as a daring detective.





Other cast members including Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Jung Jin also add to the suspense, anticipation, and mystery surrounding 'The King', leaving viewer with more questions.

Finally, the opening sequence teaser for the upcoming fantasy/romance series below accentuates the epic charm of a story which takes place across different dimensions. Will you be watching SBS's 'The King: Eternal Monarch', premiering this April 17 at 10 PM KST?