Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

BTS perform 'Boy With Luv' from their practice room for #HomeFest on 'The Late Late Show'

AKP STAFF

K-Pop's very own BTS joined the lineup for the March 30 broadcast of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', #HomeFest!

For this "quarantine special" broadcast, James Corden got in touch with various musicians and stars from home to bring viewers a festival of music and performances while emphasizing the importance of "staying at home"

Stars such as John Legend, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, and more sent out their greeting from their own homes, and the boys of BTS sent out a greeting to their fans across the globe from Korea!

BTS's "Boy With Luv" performance took place from the group's very own practice studio, which you can check out below!

armystan7482
7 minutes ago

At first I was disappointed that they chose Boy with Luv because I love their new releases but then I realized that of all their recent hits BWL brings the most good feelings when you listen to it. Black swan is dark musically, ON though a battle cry, constantly talks about 'bringing the pain'. In the midst of a pandemic where lives are being lost- people are looking for a little joy and happiness. I think BTS chose the perfect song to lift the spirits of an American audience stuck at home and based on the comments I've seen so far people are really appreciating BTS for giving them a small escape.

jhopes-shadow
2 hours ago

I was expecting a performance from a MOT7 song. I wonder how BTS doesn't get bored of performing BWL over and over again, every fricking time? It would have better to perform something from MOT7. Like that would give them a huge exposure!

