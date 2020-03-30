BTS perform 'Boy With Luv' from their practice room for #HomeFest on 'The Late Late Show'

K-Pop's very own BTS joined the lineup for the March 30 broadcast of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', #HomeFest!

For this "quarantine special" broadcast, James Corden got in touch with various musicians and stars from home to bring viewers a festival of music and performances while emphasizing the importance of "staying at home".

Stars such as John Legend, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, and more sent out their greeting from their own homes, and the boys of BTS sent out a greeting to their fans across the globe from Korea!

BTS's "Boy With Luv" performance took place from the group's very own practice studio, which you can check out below!