ONEUS call from nowhere in 'A Song Written Easily' MV

ONEUS have dropped their music video for "A Song Written Easily"!



In the MV, the ONEUS members receive a devastating call before they head into the middle of nowhere against beautiful scenes. "A Song Written Easily" is the title song of the group's single album 'In Its Time', and it's about a song that's easy to write because of a special someone.



Watch ONEUS's "A Song Written Easily" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.